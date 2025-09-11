Asante Kotoko land sponsorship deal with Alpha Lotto Limited

Asante Kotoko have secured a new sponsorship agreement with Alpha Lotto Limited, adding a boost to their preparations for the upcoming season.

The club confirmed the partnership in a statement on Wednesday, September 10, describing it as an initial one-year deal.

“We are pleased to announce Alpha Lotto Limited as our new sponsor on an initial one-year agreement,” Kotoko wrote in a post on X.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to kick off their 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign this weekend with a tough away fixture against Berekum Chelsea on Saturday, September 13.

Beyond the domestic front, Kotoko will also be flying Ghana’s flag in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Kumasi-based giants have been paired with Nigerian side Kwara United in the preliminary round of the continental competition.