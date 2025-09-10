Black Stars can still improve despite inconsistent performance - Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed concerns over the Black Stars’ inconsistent form, stressing that the team still has significant work to do.

Reflecting on Ghana’s failure to secure a spot at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, the Minister admitted he was far from impressed with the team’s recent displays.

“Very soon, AFCON will start in Morocco. Is Ghana going to be there? No," he told Citi FM.

“We have not qualified for the World Cup yet…so if I tell you that I am impressed, then it means that I don’t know my job. I am not; There is a lot of room for improvement,” Mr Adams added.

Ghana ended the AFCON qualifiers at the bottom of their group after six matches, a performance that drew widespread criticism.

Despite this setback, the Black Stars have bounced back in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, strengthening their position as they aim to secure a spot at the tournament set to take place next year across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana will conclude their World Cup qualifiers next month with matches against the Central African Republic and Comoros.