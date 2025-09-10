Mali to lodge FIFA complaint over controversial refereeing in Ghana loss

The Mali Football Federation is reportedly preparing to submit a formal complaint to FIFA following their 1-0 defeat to Ghana in Monday night’s 2026 World Cup qualifier in Accra.

Ghana secured victory through Alexander Djiku’s 49th-minute goal, but Malian officials and players voiced strong objections to several decisions made by referee Badi Luxolo.

Among the contentious moments was a challenge on Mali’s goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, which Mali’s side claims was overlooked, along with other fouls leading up to the decisive strike.

Frustrations flared repeatedly during the match, as Mali’s delegation protested key calls, highlighting perceived inconsistencies in the officiating.

The match officials included assistant referees Phatsoane Souru of Lesotho and Cledwin Baloyi of South Africa, with Naftal Mweshitsama Negongo of Namibia serving as the fourth official.

Moroccan referee assessor Guezzaz Mohammed and Nigerian match commissioner Kachalla Babagana Kalli oversaw the officiating team.

Reports suggest Mali’s complaint will address both the performance of the refereeing crew and the administrative role of the Ghana Football Association during the fixture.

The development adds a fresh layer of tension to an already intense Group I qualifying race. Ghana remains top of the group with 19 points from eight matches, while Mali, fourth with 12 points, now face a steep challenge to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.