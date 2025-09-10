I am not convinced about Otto Addo's performance as Black Stars coach, says Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed his dissatisfaction about the inconsistent performance of the Black Stars under Otto Addo.

His remarks come after the senior national team returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Mali following a 1-1 draw against Chad in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Despite failing to guide the team to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, Otto Addo has guided the team to the top of Group I with 19 points after eight games, with two games to end the qualifiers.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Adams pointed to Ghana’s shaky campaign and questioned the team’s readiness ahead of upcoming competitions.

“Very soon, AFCON is going to start in Morocco. Are we going to be part of it? No, we will watch on TV. We have not even qualified for the World Cup yet. We still need a win and at least a draw to comfortably say that, as far as our group is concerned, nobody can overtake us,” he cautioned.

Adams further stressed that Addo must improve his tactical approach if Ghana is to achieve its qualification goals.

“If I tell you I am impressed, then it means I do not know my job. I am not. There is a lot of room for improvement. Even when you meet the coach himself, he admits that he got things wrong and takes responsibility. But the question is: for how long will you continue to take blame for wrong decisions?” he queried.

Ghana will face Central African Republic and Comoros in the final round of the qualifiers in October.