ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Confederation Cup: Karim Zito's experience will aid Asante Kotoko - Sarfo Duku

Football News CAF Confederation Cup: Karim Zitos experience will aid Asante Kotoko - Sarfo Duku
WED, 10 SEP 2025

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Sarfo Duku, has expressed strong confidence that head coach Karim Zito’s experience will be pivotal for the club ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Zito, who previously managed the Black Satellites and Dreams FC, was confirmed as Kotoko’s substantive head coach following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

He took over from Prosper Narteh Ogum in the latter part of last season, guiding the Porcupine Warriors to FA Cup glory with a victory over Golden Kick FC at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Having led Dreams FC to the semifinals of the Confederation Cup in their maiden continental appearance, Duku believes Zito possesses the expertise to steer Kotoko to success on Africa’s club stage.

"Karim Zito is an experienced manager, and if he needs any form of assistance, I am sure he would have tabled it before the management but with his experience and what he did with Dreams FC, we as a club have no doubt that he will guide us to where we want to be in our Africa campaign," he told Asempa FM.

Asante Kotoko will open their preliminary round of the Confederation Cup against Nigerian side Kwara United.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the first leg at Accra Sports Stadium between September 19 and 21, before travelling to Nigeria for the return fixture scheduled from September 26 to 28.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

23 minutes ago

September 10: Cedi sells at GHS12.11 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.60 on forex market September 10: Cedi sells at GHS12.11 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.60 on forex mark...

23 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana Ghanaians are saying that if ORAL fails, NDC fails — Edem Agbana

23 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana Stop complaining and fix the mess inherited from the NPP gov’t — Edem Agbana to ...

23 minutes ago

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey Industries should be located far from residential areas — Ing. Kosi Dedey on rec...

24 minutes ago

Vice President Prof Jane Naana meets UN Climate Advisor Vice President Prof Jane Naana meets UN Climate Advisor

24 minutes ago

Accra Labourer jailed for theft of window net frames worth GH¢30,875 Accra Labourer jailed for theft of window net frames worth GH¢30,875

24 minutes ago

ORAL is working, just be patient – Martin Kpebu tells Ghanaians 'ORAL is working, just be patient' – Martin Kpebu tells Ghanaians

2 hours ago

Mahama meets media today at presidency to address national issues Mahama meets media today at presidency to address national issues

3 hours ago

AFP - LUIS TATO Ethiopia inaugurates Africa's biggest dam, despite concerns in Egypt and Sudan

13 hours ago

Hon. Vincent Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo We have done nothing for Ashanti Region despite their massive support for NPP – ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line