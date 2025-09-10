CAF Confederation Cup: Karim Zito's experience will aid Asante Kotoko - Sarfo Duku

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Sarfo Duku, has expressed strong confidence that head coach Karim Zito’s experience will be pivotal for the club ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Zito, who previously managed the Black Satellites and Dreams FC, was confirmed as Kotoko’s substantive head coach following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

He took over from Prosper Narteh Ogum in the latter part of last season, guiding the Porcupine Warriors to FA Cup glory with a victory over Golden Kick FC at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Having led Dreams FC to the semifinals of the Confederation Cup in their maiden continental appearance, Duku believes Zito possesses the expertise to steer Kotoko to success on Africa’s club stage.

"Karim Zito is an experienced manager, and if he needs any form of assistance, I am sure he would have tabled it before the management but with his experience and what he did with Dreams FC, we as a club have no doubt that he will guide us to where we want to be in our Africa campaign," he told Asempa FM.

Asante Kotoko will open their preliminary round of the Confederation Cup against Nigerian side Kwara United.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the first leg at Accra Sports Stadium between September 19 and 21, before travelling to Nigeria for the return fixture scheduled from September 26 to 28.