Asante Kotoko confident ahead of 2025/26 season, eyes multiple trophies, says club PRO Sarfo Duku

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Sarfo Duku, has expressed strong confidence in the team’s ability to compete for silverware in the upcoming 2025/26 football season.

The Porcupine Warriors will kick off their Ghana Premier League campaign with an away fixture against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Speaking in an interview, Sarfo Duku highlighted the contributions of head coach Abdul Karim Zito and his technical team, noting that their preparations have positioned Kotoko for a successful season following their FA Cup triumph in 2024/25.

"We are expecting a good season. We may have one or two bad days, but with the work that the technical team are doing, we cannot afford to fail and disappoint our fans," he told Asempa FM.

"I am sure that the team will deliver trophies," he added.

In addition to domestic ambitions, Kotoko will compete in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

The club will face Nigerian side Kwara United in the preliminary round, hosting the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium between September 19 and 21, before travelling to Nigeria for the return fixture scheduled from September 26 to 28.