2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Sports Minister Kofi Adams commends Black Stars after hard-fought win against Mali

WED, 10 SEP 2025

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has praised the Black Stars following their hard-fought victory over Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana bounced back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad to secure a narrow 1-0 win against the Eagles of Mali in their Matchday 8 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday night.

Defender Alexander Djiku proved the hero, rising highest in the 49th minute to head home the decisive goal that tightened Ghana’s grip on top spot in Group I.

Reacting after the match, Adams commended the team for their resilience and focus, describing the three points as a statement of intent in Ghana’s pursuit of a World Cup ticket.

“It was a good game, we won. What we wanted were the three solid points, and we got the points that we needed,” the Member of Parliament for Buem constituency said.

“We are really ready. We talked about qualifying for the World Cup. We didn’t win against Chad, but the boys played all out, and we have now beaten Mali, which is the strongest side in this group. The rest, we are going to deal with them also," he added.

With the victory, Ghana now sit on 19 points after eight matches and are within touching distance of qualification. The Black Stars will complete their Group I campaign in October with fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

