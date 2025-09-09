ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Tom Saintfiet applauds Black Stars fans after narrow Mali defeat

TUE, 09 SEP 2025

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has commended Ghanaian supporters for creating an electric atmosphere during Monday’s 2026 World Cup qualifying clash between the Black Stars and the Eagles of Mali.

Ghana edged Mali 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, thanks to a 49th-minute strike from Alexander Djiku, securing a vital three points in the Matchday 8 fixture.

Despite ongoing construction reducing the stadium’s capacity by 14,000 seats, the remaining fans filled the stands and provided a raucous backdrop that caught the eye of the Belgian coach.

“Congratulations to all the people in Ghana with the victory," the Belgian gaffer said after the game.

"It was a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium. Ghana didn’t play with 11 [players] but 12 or 13, and that helps the team,” Saintfiet added.

With the win, Ghana now shifts focus to an away encounter against the Central African Republic before closing out their qualifying campaign at home against Comoros in October.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
