ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo defends defensive tactics as Black Stars beat Mali

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo defends defensive tactics as Black Stars beat Mali
TUE, 09 SEP 2025

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has acknowledged employing a defensive game plan following the Black Stars’ hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The win, secured at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, strengthens Ghana’s hold atop Group I. After a goalless first half, Alexander Djiku broke the deadlock in the 49th minute, giving the hosts a crucial three points.

Speaking after the match, Addo provided insight into his tactical approach, explaining that the strategy was deliberately cautious.

"This is football; sometimes you have to fix your tactics. I knew they (Mali) needed to win, so we played a little bit defensively, and we had good headers in our team because we have three tall defenders in our team and at the end, that is his opinion, and I understand," the 48-year-old explained.

"I had my tactics, we had our tactics, and we decided well, and what is most important is the three points," he added.

The victory leaves Ghana just one win away from qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted jointly by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars will next face the Central African Republic away, before concluding their qualifying campaign with a home match against Comoros in October.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 hours ago

Suzzy Williams: Gone For 20 Years! Suzzy Williams: Gone For 20 Years!

13 hours ago

Health Ministry extends deadline for dialysis machine supply vending proposals to September 16 Health Ministry extends deadline for dialysis machine supply vending proposals t...

13 hours ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye Police detained Abronye over alleged false news against IGP — Kwesi Botchway Jnr

13 hours ago

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Tabitha Ayillah Gov’t must put its feet on the ground; everything is not okay in Ghana — NPP Com...

13 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim NPP has never wished well for Ghana — Shamima Muslim

13 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim NPP first introduced violence into Ghanaian politics through Nkrumah’s overthrow...

13 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Joshua Zaato Jebuntie MultiChoice may think Sam George doesn’t have balls to implement threatened shut...

13 hours ago

Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly owes over GHS142 million in judgment debt alone — K...

16 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah Mahama can’t implement 24-hour economy even if given 20 years — Ekow Assafuah

16 hours ago

Former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko Adams Mahama’s Family rebukes Paul Afoko over murder case remarks

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line