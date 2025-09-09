2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo defends defensive tactics as Black Stars beat Mali

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has acknowledged employing a defensive game plan following the Black Stars’ hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The win, secured at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, strengthens Ghana’s hold atop Group I. After a goalless first half, Alexander Djiku broke the deadlock in the 49th minute, giving the hosts a crucial three points.

Speaking after the match, Addo provided insight into his tactical approach, explaining that the strategy was deliberately cautious.

"This is football; sometimes you have to fix your tactics. I knew they (Mali) needed to win, so we played a little bit defensively, and we had good headers in our team because we have three tall defenders in our team and at the end, that is his opinion, and I understand," the 48-year-old explained.

"I had my tactics, we had our tactics, and we decided well, and what is most important is the three points," he added.

The victory leaves Ghana just one win away from qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted jointly by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars will next face the Central African Republic away, before concluding their qualifying campaign with a home match against Comoros in October.