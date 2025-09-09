ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana should not have any problem to qualify - Mali coach Tom Saintfiet

TUE, 09 SEP 2025

Mali’s head coach, Tom Saintfiet, has expressed strong confidence in Ghana’s ability to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His remarks come after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Matchday 8 games in the qualifiers, with Alexander Djiku scoring the only goal of the game in the 49th minute.

Speaking after his team’s narrow loss to Ghana, Saintfiet pointed to the depth and experience within the Ghanaian squad as key reasons they should comfortably advance.

“Ghana has so many quality players,” Saintfiet stated.

“Look at where the players are playing, look at the choices the coach has on the bench, look at the players who weren’t selected and available, so in theory, there can’t be any problem for Ghana to qualify as number one and to beat Comoros.”

The victory lifts Ghana to 19 points at the summit of Group I.

The Black Stars will complete their qualifying campaign in October with key fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

