2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo lauds players after hard-fought victory over Mali

TUE, 09 SEP 2025

Black Stars coach Otto Addo praised his team’s resilience and defensive discipline following their hard-fought victory over Mali in a tense 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday night.

An Alexander Djiku 49th-minute goal was enough as the four-time African champions secured a vital three points against the Eagles of Mali to strengthen their lead at the top of Group I.

Despite struggling to convert late counter-attacking opportunities to kill off the game, Addo emphasised his pride in the team’s character and work rate.

“We really fought well thanks to the defence, they really gave their all and defended well,” Addo stated in his post-match assessment. “I’m happy that we won," the 48-year-old added.

The result solidifies Ghana’s position at the top of Group I with 19 points.

The Black Stars will wrap up their fixtures in October with crucial ties against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

