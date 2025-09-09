ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I am happy with him - Otto Addo backs Semenyo despite goal drought against Chad and Mali

TUE, 09 SEP 2025

Ghana coach Otto Addo has praised striker Antoine Semenyo for his tireless effort and overall contribution to the Black Stars, despite the forward failing to score in the recent World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Mali.

Semenyo, who has been in fine form for Premier League side Bournemouth, squandered several opportunities during the Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Yet, Addo insisted the 24-year-old’s performance, particularly in the hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium, was commendable.

"It is difficult to compare games in the Premier League and games in Africa, and in Ghana. It is very, very difficult, and all games have their own nature. Surely, you can say he stands out more in the Premier League, but for me today he was excellent," he said.

"He fought until he could not run anymore. Maybe. he thought he could stay a little longer, but he was fighting. He was the lone fighter upfront, and for me, I am very glad with his performance.

"He put them under pressure, he made a lot of runs, he could run so others could shine. I am very, very happy with his performance and his runs, especially," he added.

Semenyo has scored once in seven appearances for Ghana in the ongoing World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars will complete their qualifiers in October with fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

