2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo lauds Kwasi Sibo's impressive performance against Mali

Ghana coach Otto Addo has commended the performance of debutant Kwasi Sibo following Black Stars' win against Mali.

The 25-year-old, who earned a late call-up for the Matchday 8 games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, partnered Thomas Partey in midfield on Monday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Real Oviedo midfielder featured the entire minutes of the game as Ghana recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win.

"First of all, big congrats to him. I think he really did well," said Addo after the game.

"It is not easy to come from a certain environment to fit in the squad, but he knows a lot of players in the team and he connected very well.

"He is very confident, and I think he did extremely well. You see, this is his first performance.

"He is a warrior. Throughout, you could see, and I think for the future things will even get better, but like for all players, his performance for the club will decide his next call-up. The next window is pretty close, and I am sure he will be in the squad," he added.

Sibo is enjoying a decent start to his career in La Liga, having helped Oviedo secure promotion to the top flight last season.