ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 09 Sep 2025 Football News

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo lauds Kwasi Sibo's impressive performance against Mali

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo lauds Kwasi Sibos impressive performance against Mali

Ghana coach Otto Addo has commended the performance of debutant Kwasi Sibo following Black Stars' win against Mali.

The 25-year-old, who earned a late call-up for the Matchday 8 games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, partnered Thomas Partey in midfield on Monday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Real Oviedo midfielder featured the entire minutes of the game as Ghana recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win.

"First of all, big congrats to him. I think he really did well," said Addo after the game.

"It is not easy to come from a certain environment to fit in the squad, but he knows a lot of players in the team and he connected very well.

"He is very confident, and I think he did extremely well. You see, this is his first performance.

"He is a warrior. Throughout, you could see, and I think for the future things will even get better, but like for all players, his performance for the club will decide his next call-up. The next window is pretty close, and I am sure he will be in the squad," he added.

Sibo is enjoying a decent start to his career in La Liga, having helped Oviedo secure promotion to the top flight last season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 hours ago

Suzzy Williams: Gone For 20 Years! Suzzy Williams: Gone For 20 Years!

13 hours ago

Health Ministry extends deadline for dialysis machine supply vending proposals to September 16 Health Ministry extends deadline for dialysis machine supply vending proposals t...

13 hours ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye Police detained Abronye over alleged false news against IGP — Kwesi Botchway Jnr

13 hours ago

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Tabitha Ayillah Gov’t must put its feet on the ground; everything is not okay in Ghana — NPP Com...

13 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim NPP has never wished well for Ghana — Shamima Muslim

13 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim NPP first introduced violence into Ghanaian politics through Nkrumah’s overthrow...

13 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Joshua Zaato Jebuntie MultiChoice may think Sam George doesn’t have balls to implement threatened shut...

13 hours ago

Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly owes over GHS142 million in judgment debt alone — K...

16 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah Mahama can’t implement 24-hour economy even if given 20 years — Ekow Assafuah

16 hours ago

Former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko Adams Mahama’s Family rebukes Paul Afoko over murder case remarks

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line