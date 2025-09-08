2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Alexander Djiku scores as Black Stars edge Mali to strengthen lead in Group I

The Black Stars of Ghana secured a crucial 1-0 win over Mali in their Matchday 8 clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Head coach Otto Addo fielded a strong starting XI, recalling Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, and Kwasi Sibo after the trio missed last week’s 1-1 draw against Chad in N’Djamena.

The encounter began at a frantic pace, with both sides sharing possession in the opening exchanges. Mali threatened early on, earning a free kick on the edge of the box in the 11th minute, but Ghana’s defensive wall stood firm. At the other end, Caleb Yirenkyi and Mohammed Kudus combined well to trouble the Malian backline, though the Eagles maintained their composure.

Ghana gradually settled into their rhythm, pushing forward and creating opportunities from set pieces, but they failed to make them count. Their best chance of the first half came on the stroke of halftime when Antoine Semenyo narrowly missed connecting with Kudus’ cross, sending the teams into the break locked at 0-0.

The breakthrough arrived just four minutes into the second half. Alexander Djiku rose highest to head home from Jordan Ayew’s corner in the 49th minute, sending the home fans into wild celebrations.

Mali responded strongly, pinning Ghana back and coming close to equalising when Gideon Mensah was forced to clear a deflected effort off the line. The Eagles maintained the pressure, but the Black Stars held their shape defensively.

Otto Addo turned to his bench in the latter stages, introducing Kamaldeen Sulemana for Semenyo in the 72nd minute before bringing on Joseph Paintsil and Iñaki Williams for Jordan Ayew and Kudus. Jerome Opoku later replaced Djiku to help protect the slender lead.

Despite Mali’s dominance in the closing minutes, Ghana’s backline stood resolute to seal a vital three points.

The result strengthens Ghana’s position at the top of Group I with 19 points, with just two matches remaining in the qualifiers. The Black Stars will wrap up their campaign in October with fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros.