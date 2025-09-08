2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Partey returns as Otto Addo names strong Black Stars lineup for Mali clash

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has unveiled his starting XI for the Black Stars’ must-win Matchday 8 clash against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The pressure is on Ghana to secure maximum points after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena last week.

Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku return to the lineup after missing the Chad encounter, providing a major boost for Addo’s side.

Kwasi Sibo, who earned a late call-up, is drafted into midfield to partner Partey, with Elisha Owusu ruled out through suspension.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare retains his spot between the posts, shielded by a backline that includes Gideon Mensah, Caleb Yirenkye, and Jonas Adjetey.

In attack, captain Jordan Ayew will spearhead the frontline alongside Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo as Ghana seeks a vital victory on home soil.