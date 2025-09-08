ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Partey returns as Otto Addo names strong Black Stars lineup for Mali clash

MON, 08 SEP 2025

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has unveiled his starting XI for the Black Stars’ must-win Matchday 8 clash against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The pressure is on Ghana to secure maximum points after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena last week.

Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku return to the lineup after missing the Chad encounter, providing a major boost for Addo’s side.

Kwasi Sibo, who earned a late call-up, is drafted into midfield to partner Partey, with Elisha Owusu ruled out through suspension.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare retains his spot between the posts, shielded by a backline that includes Gideon Mensah, Caleb Yirenkye, and Jonas Adjetey.

In attack, captain Jordan Ayew will spearhead the frontline alongside Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo as Ghana seeks a vital victory on home soil.

  • Full Line Up:

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

