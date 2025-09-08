Tunisia book 2026 World Cup place as Morocco cruise, Mozambique climb

Tunisia became Africa’s second team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a late 1-0 victory away to Equatorial Guinea on Monday.

Already-qualified Morocco underlined their authority with a 2-0 win in Zambia while Mozambique beat Botswana 2-0 to tighten the chase in Group G.

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane struck in the 90+4th minute in Malabo to settle a tense contest and book the Eagles of Carthage a seventh World Cup appearance.

The result moves Tunisia to 22 points from eight games and, with two matches left, they cannot be caught by second-placed Namibia who are on 12 points.

The Carthage Eagles will be competing in the World Cup for a seventh time in their history and a third in succession.

Remarkably, Jalel Kadri’s side have still not conceded in qualifying, with a goal difference now 13:0.

Equatorial Guinea—whose campaign was damaged by earlier forfeits—had resisted for long spells, with a flurry of late set-pieces that forced Tunisia to defend deep.

Aymen Dahmen was cautioned for time-wasting in stoppage time but held firm behind a disciplined back line marshalled by Montassar Talbi and Dylan Bronn.

The hosts remain on 10 points from eight and, like Liberia and Malawi (9 pts, 7 GP), are now relying on a strong finish and the ranking of runners-up to keep qualification hopes alive.

São Tomé and Príncipe prop up the group without a point.

In Group E, Morocco—who sealed qualification during the previous matchday and became Africa’s first team to punch a ticket—made it seven wins from seven by beating Zambia 2-0.

Youssef En-Nesyri headed the opener on 7 minutes and Hamza Igamane tucked in a second just after the break (47’) to quieten the home crowd.

The Atlas Lions, again robust and efficient, move to 21 points with a commanding 21:2 goals record.

Tanzania (10 pts, 6 GP) are next and hold a game in hand on the chasing pair Zambia and Niger (both 6 pts; Niger 5 GP), while Congo sit on one point.

With Eritrea withdrawn, the group features uneven game counts, but Morocco’s dominance has removed any jeopardy at the top.

Over in Group G, Mozambique's 2-0 win over Botswana kept the Mambas’ campaign on track and lifted them to 15 points from eight—three behind leaders Algeria who have 18 points and three ahead of Uganda.

Witi gave Mozambique an early lead after 6 minutes, finishing a sweeping move.

The hosts managed the second half astutely and secured the points when Feliciano “Bangal” Jone turned in Pêpê’s cross on 71 minutes.

Botswana, spirited but blunt, remain on 9 points from eight and need a strong run-in to threaten the top two. Guinea with 10 points stay in touch but also have work to do with three fixtures to come.

The day’s results sharpen the wider picture with two international windows left. Nine CAF group winners will qualify automatically for North America 2026.

The four best runners-up advance to a CAF play-off, with the winner proceeding to FIFA’s inter-confederation play-off for a possible tenth African berth.

Morocco’s relentlessness and Tunisia’s immaculate defensive record provide a benchmark for the continent with three matches remaining for most sides.