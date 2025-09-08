2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars cannot afford to lose against Mali, says Yussif Chibsah,

Head of Player Relations at the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG), Yussif Chibsah, has emphasized that the Black Stars cannot afford any slip-ups in their 2026 World Cup qualifying clash against Mali.

The senior national team will host the Eagles of Mali today at the Accra Sports Stadium in Matchday 8 of the qualifiers, following a 1-1 draw against Chad in N’Djamena last week that drew criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, Chibsah urged the squad to recover quickly and deliver a performance that reflects the nation’s expectations.

"The Black Stars have the whole country’s destiny in their pocket today and can’t afford to disappoint Ghanaians," he told Asempa FM.

"We have the boys; now it’s up to our strikers to take their chances against Mali today."

He also called on supporters to maintain their faith in the team despite last week’s setback.

"Ghanaians should forget the pain of the Chad game and rally behind the Black Stars today," he added.

Ghana currently sit atop Group I with 16 points, just one point ahead of Comoros, making a win against Mali essential. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.