Mon, 08 Sep 2025

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Playing at home will make it easier against Mali, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo believes Ghana’s upcoming clash with Mali will present a much more favorable challenge than their recent outing in Chad.

Ghana was held to a 1-1 draw in N’Djamena last Thursday during Matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, leaving the team and supporters frustrated.

Now, the Black Stars are set to host the Eagles of Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium today, September 8, for Matchday 8. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Addo expressed confidence that the home setting will bring out a stronger performance from his side.

“Everybody was very disappointed after the draw in Chad. The expectation was high for us to win. We were disappointed, we analysed the game very well and hoped that we would learn out of this,” he said.

“I’m very sure we will show another phase in Accra; it’s easier to play at home with our spectators supporting us, pushing the last percentages out of the body of the players to play in the evening on grass. I expect different phases of the players.

“I hope we learned from the mistakes we did against Chad. The good thing is that we still have it in our own hands," he added.

Addo added that the team still controls its destiny in Group I. With Comoros closing the gap after defeating the Central African Republic, the Black Stars must secure a victory to maintain their lead at the top.

Kick-off for the encounter is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

