I was interviewed for Black Stars coaching job but it was given to Otto Addo - Mali coach Tom Saintfiet reveals

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has disclosed that he once held discussions with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the possibility of becoming the Black Stars’ head coach.

The Belgian tactician revealed this ahead of the Eagles’ crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 8, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT.

Saintfiet, who guided Gambia to a historic quarter-final finish at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), said his achievements drew interest from several nations, including Ghana.

Following the Black Stars’ early exit from the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast and the subsequent dismissal of Chris Hughton, the 51-year-old confirmed he was close to securing the Ghana job.

“It’s true that at that moment, after AFCON, around AFCON, there were talks…but I had a feeling I was close to the Black Stars job," he said.

"I spoke about four hours, I think in total with the Ghana Federation with Kurt [Okraku] and Mark [Addo, the President and Vice President…but in the end they decided [to go] for another coach,” Saintfiet added.

Saintfiet was officially appointed as Mali’s head coach on August 28, replacing Eric Chelle. Since taking charge, he has overseen six matches without defeat, underlining his bright start with the Eagles.