Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana agrees Trabzonspor loan move

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has agreed a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The move has yet to be finalised, but sources close to the player anticipate it being done in time for him to make his debut against Fenerbahce on Sunday, 14 September.

Turkey's transfer window is open until Friday, leaving time to get a deal completed for Onana, who is on international duty with Cameroon.

Onana had been linked with another Turkish club, Galatasaray, but they opted to sign Ugurcan Cakir.

Cakir, who started Turkey's World Cup qualifying win over Georgia on Thursday, joined from Trabzonspor on 2 September in a deal that could eventually be worth 36m euros (£31.2m).

Trabzonspor have been assessing alternatives since that deal was completed, and club sources believe Onana could have a major impact.

Letting Onana or Altay Bayindir leave United has been on the cards since the club signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day.

Although Old Trafford officials stressed the club were willing to have a senior squad including four goalkeepers, that was at odds with head coach Ruben Amorim's stated desire to have a smaller squad in the absence of European football.

Tom Heaton is the fourth senior goalkeeper in the United ranks.

Onana had, in theory, ended last season as United's number one goalkeeper given he started the Europa League final defeat by Tottenham.

However, after injuring his hamstring at the start of pre-season training, he missed all United's warm-up games and was overlooked for their opening three Premier League matches, when Bayindir was chosen.

Onana did start the shock second-round EFL Cup defeat by League Two Grimsby last month, when he was at fault for the Mariners' second goal.

The 29-year-old was signed from Inter Milan for £47.2m in 2023, with then United boss Erik ten Hag keen to be reunited with a goalkeeper he first worked with at Ajax.

Onana has rarely looked comfortable, though, and the decision to bring him in to replace four-time club player of the year David de Gea has repeatedly been questioned.

A succession of mistakes led to Onana being dropped for the Premier League defeat at Newcastle on 13 April, although he was recalled for the chaotic 5-4 Europa League quarter-final win over Lyon immediately afterwards.