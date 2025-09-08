US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in New York final for sixth Grand Slam title

Carlos Alcaraz claimed the latest chapter of his compelling rivalry against Jannik Sinner with a four-set victory to regain the US Open title.

Spain's Alcaraz started strongly, weathered a second-set fightback from Italy's Sinner, before powering to a 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory in New York.

The men's final was delayed by half an hour because of extra security measures put in place due to US President Donald Trump's presence.

Once under way, the pair produced another engaging contest - albeit short of the drama and quality of their French Open and Wimbledon finals earlier this year.

Reigning French Open champion Alcaraz's superior serving - an area which let him down against Sinner at the All England Club - ensured he reclaimed the US Open title that he first won in 2022.

The 22-year-old has now won six Grand Slam titles - making him the second youngest man behind Bjorn Borg to reach this tally.

Alcaraz's victory ensures an even split between him and Sinner - who won the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon - at the four majors in 2025.

Alcaraz has also wrestled the world number one ranking away from Sinner, who held the position for 65 weeks.

After Sinner saved two championship points, Alcaraz reset to take his third opportunity with an ace out wide - celebrating with a now trademark golf swing.