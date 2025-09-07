2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We will put in everything to win against Mali - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Ghana national team coach Otto Addo has vowed that the Black Stars will give their all as they prepare to face Mali on Monday in a pivotal 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Addo’s comments follow last week’s 1-1 draw with Chad in N'Djamena, where Ghana appeared poised for victory until Celestine Ecau struck in the dying minutes to cancel out Jordan Ayew's 17th-minute opener. The result left both sides sharing the spoils.

Now, with Matchday 8 looming, the Black Stars return home to the Accra Sports Stadium for what has been described as a must-win encounter against the Eagles of Mali.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Addo stressed that the team’s focus and objectives remain unchanged, despite Comoros narrowing the point gap after their 2-0 win over the Central African Republic.

"The positive truth is that nothing and the status quo have not changed. Comoros have won their game, and they have gotten closer, but for us, nothing has changed," the 48-year-old said.

"We want to beat Mali at home tomorrow, and that is what we expect to do. The only positive thing about Chad is that we still have it in our own hands, and we can decide our destiny, so we will put in everything to win against Mali," he added.

Kickoff is set for 19:00 GMT as the Black Stars aim to maintain momentum in their pursuit of a fifth World Cup appearance.