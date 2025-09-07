ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We will put in everything to win against Mali - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We will put in everything to win against Mali - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
SUN, 07 SEP 2025

Ghana national team coach Otto Addo has vowed that the Black Stars will give their all as they prepare to face Mali on Monday in a pivotal 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Addo’s comments follow last week’s 1-1 draw with Chad in N'Djamena, where Ghana appeared poised for victory until Celestine Ecau struck in the dying minutes to cancel out Jordan Ayew's 17th-minute opener. The result left both sides sharing the spoils.

Now, with Matchday 8 looming, the Black Stars return home to the Accra Sports Stadium for what has been described as a must-win encounter against the Eagles of Mali.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Addo stressed that the team’s focus and objectives remain unchanged, despite Comoros narrowing the point gap after their 2-0 win over the Central African Republic.

"The positive truth is that nothing and the status quo have not changed. Comoros have won their game, and they have gotten closer, but for us, nothing has changed," the 48-year-old said.

"We want to beat Mali at home tomorrow, and that is what we expect to do. The only positive thing about Chad is that we still have it in our own hands, and we can decide our destiny, so we will put in everything to win against Mali," he added.

Kickoff is set for 19:00 GMT as the Black Stars aim to maintain momentum in their pursuit of a fifth World Cup appearance.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Why the rush to sack Chief Justice Whiles the committee had two more petitions to deal with? - Manhyia South MP quizzes Mahama Why the rush to sack Chief Justice Whiles the committee had two more petitions t...

40 minutes ago

Not every error or offence meet the constitutional threshold to remove Chief Justice’ - Manhyia South MP Not every error or offence meet the constitutional threshold to remove Chief Jus...

5 hours ago

Kumasi: NDC holds 5th annual lawyers conference, calls for commitment to social democracy Kumasi: NDC holds 5th annual lawyers conference, calls for commitment to social ...

5 hours ago

NDC Now Party of Choice for Intellectuals, NPP Known for Impunity - Asiedu Nketia NDC Now Party of Choice for Intellectuals, NPP Known for Impunity - Asiedu Nketi...

5 hours ago

Breast cancer is a developmental issue, not just a personal battle – Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai Breast cancer is a developmental issue, not just a personal battle – Dr. Beatric...

5 hours ago

Dr. Bawumia embarks on campaign tour in the Ashanti Region Dr. Bawumia embarks on campaign tour in the Ashanti Region

5 hours ago

Issouf Sanogo / AFP Senegal leader announces cabinet reshuffle, pledges to work around the clock

10 hours ago

Saher ALGHORRA for AP/Zuma Press Reports from Gaza, Sudan, DRC honoured at French photojournalism festival

Sep 6, 2025

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour GJA President appeals to President Mahama for Media Development Fund to strength...

Sep 6, 2025

Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko It was President Mahama’s long desire to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo – John D...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line