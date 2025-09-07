Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup Qualification remains intact despite draw against Chad - Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo remains confident that the Black Stars’ road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is firmly in their hands, despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against Chad last week.

The result in N’Djamena halted Ghana’s winning streak in Matchday 7, leaving them atop Group I with 16 points—just one point clear of Comoros, who narrowed the gap with a 2-0 win over the Central African Republic on Sunday.

Addressing the media ahead to Monday’s crucial Matchday 8 clash against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium, Addo emphasized that the team’s objectives remain unchanged.

"The positive truth is that nothing and the status quo have not changed. Comoros have won their game, and they have gotten closer, but for us, nothing has changed," the 48-year-old said.

"We want to beat Mali at home tomorrow, and that is what we expect to do. The only positive thing about Chad is that we still have it in our own hands, and we can decide our destiny, so we will put in everything to win against Mali," he added.

Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00 GMT as the Black Stars continue their quest for a fifth World Cup appearance.