2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I am not scared to be sacked, says Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo insists he is not worried about losing his job despite growing criticism over Ghana’s inconsistent run of form.

Since returning for a second stint in March 2024 on a three-year contract, with an option for a further two years, the 48-year-old has overseen 15 matches, recording five wins, five draws, and five defeats.

Pressure on the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach intensified after Ghana were held to a 1-1 draw by Chad in N’Djamena during Matchday 7 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite the draw, Ghana remain at the top of Group I with 16 points.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Sunday ahead of Ghana’s decisive Matchday 8 fixture against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium, Addo dismissed concerns about his record, stressing that friendly matches used for experimentation should not be factored into his overall performance.

"These statistics are of no use especially when we have friendly games in between where we use all kinds of players to test, so I don't think this is usuable in terms of what this coach has done," Addo told the media.

The former Borussia Dortmund talent coach added that he is guided only by faith, not fear.

"I am not afraid of anything. I only fear God. I am sure we will win and your question will be of no use," he added.

The crucial Group I encounter kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Monday.