2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Wake up - Dan Quaye charges Black Stars players to shake off sluggish form ahead of Mali clash

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye has called on the Black Stars to rediscover their form ahead of Monday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali.

Ghana’s campaign suffered a minor setback last Thursday after a 1-1 draw away to Chad in N’Djamena.

The Black Stars appeared poised for a vital away victory, only for Ecua Celestin to cancel out Jordan Ayew’s first-half strike in the closing minutes.

Despite the draw, Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points, but face renewed pressure from Madagascar, Mali, and Comoros as the qualification race intensifies.

The Black Stars will host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8, 2025, in a match that could prove pivotal for their early qualification hopes.

Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Hearts of Oak defender did not mince words about Ghana’s recent performance.

“Honestly, the players were poor against Chad. Defensively, we were not good at all. The players should give us a break," Dan Quaye said.

"We’ve seen great players in the Black Stars. Ghana is bigger than these players; they should wake up ahead of the Mali game,” he added.

Currently, the group standings read: Ghana 16 points, Madagascar 13, Mali 12, Comoros 12, Central African Republic 5, and Chad 1.

The Black Stars will round off their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with matches against the Central African Republic and Comoros in October 2025.