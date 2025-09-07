2026 World Cup: It will be a professional failure if Ghana does not qualify - Chad coach Raoul Savoy

Chad head coach Raoul Savoy has expressed confidence that Ghana will secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars currently lead Group I with 16 points from seven matches, with three fixtures remaining in the qualifying campaign.

Ghana shared the spoils with Chad in their Matchday 7 clash in N'Djamena, as Celestine Ecau cancelled out an early strike from Jordan Ayew to end the game 1-1.

With only three points separating them from Madagascar, Savoy insists it would be a significant failure if the four-time African champions do not progress.

“It will be a big failure if Ghana fails to qualify because they are now in a good position, and it will be a mess if they fail to qualify from this group because I think the other teams are not ready for this World Cup," he told GhanaSportsPage.com.

"I tip Ghana to qualify over other teams; if not, it will be a professional failure,” Savoy added.

Ghana will look to maintain their strong position when they host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium in Matchday 8 on Monday. Kick-off is set for 19:00 GMT.