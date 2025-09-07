ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup: It will be a professional failure if Ghana does not qualify - Chad coach Raoul Savoy

SUN, 07 SEP 2025

Chad head coach Raoul Savoy has expressed confidence that Ghana will secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars currently lead Group I with 16 points from seven matches, with three fixtures remaining in the qualifying campaign.

Ghana shared the spoils with Chad in their Matchday 7 clash in N'Djamena, as Celestine Ecau cancelled out an early strike from Jordan Ayew to end the game 1-1.

With only three points separating them from Madagascar, Savoy insists it would be a significant failure if the four-time African champions do not progress.

“It will be a big failure if Ghana fails to qualify because they are now in a good position, and it will be a mess if they fail to qualify from this group because I think the other teams are not ready for this World Cup," he told GhanaSportsPage.com.

"I tip Ghana to qualify over other teams; if not, it will be a professional failure,” Savoy added.

Ghana will look to maintain their strong position when they host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium in Matchday 8 on Monday. Kick-off is set for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

