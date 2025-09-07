2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ibrahim Sulemana leaves Black Stars camp due to injury

Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has left Black Stars camp to return to his club side, Bologna, after sustaining an injury.

The midfielder missed the game against Chad on Thursday after picking up an injury during the warm-up.

Sulemana underwent a test but has left the camp of the senior national team to undergo further tests at his club side.

In his absence, Otto Addo has handed a late call-up to Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo, who has joined the camp ahead of the game against Mali on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After dropping two points against Chad in N'Djamena, the Black Stars are determined to return to winning ways when they clash with the Eagles.

Ghana remains at the top of Group I with 16 points.