Gilbert Kiprotich wins 2025 KGL Millennium Marathon as Kenya athletes dominate 21km race

Kenyan athletes stole the spotlight at the 2025 KGL Millennium Marathon, sweeping all top honours in the men’s and women’s 21-kilometre races with record-breaking performances.

The annual event, held on Saturday, September 6, concluded at the Black Star Square in Accra.

In the men’s elite race, Gilbert Kiprotich clinched victory with a remarkable time of 1:00:59, setting a new event record. He was closely followed by compatriot Alfred Cherunoi in 1:01:04, while Paul Eyanae took third place with 1:02:12.

The women’s competition was equally impressive, as 20-year-old Hympha Kiteta stormed to gold with a record time of 1:07:42. Fellow Kenyan Lucy Ndambuki finished second in 1:10:25, with Eunice Nyawira Muchiri placing third in 1:13:00.

Both male and female champions received GH¢85,000 in prize money, while runners-up earned GH¢50,000 and GH¢30,000 respectively.

Ghanaian athletes made their mark in the 5km category. Abotsi Daniel Gawuga, Emmanuel Kwatey, and Germain K. Dzorgbesi swept the men’s podium, while Anai Jennifer, Tuolong Rener, and Bramah Rabiatu secured the top three spots in the women’s race. Winners in the 5km events each received GH¢4,000 along with sponsor products.

The event drew hundreds of participants, including Senior High School students, keep-fit clubs, professional and casual runners, as well as boxers and fitness enthusiasts.

The marathon’s headline sponsors, KGL Foundation and Twellium Ghana Ltd, were also recognized for their support and presented with air tickets to Egypt.

Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director General of the National Sports Authority, praised the enthusiasm of the young athletes, while Elliott Dadey, CEO of KGL Foundation, congratulated winners and thanked the media for their role in promoting the marathon. Mrs. Cathy Morton, Co-Founder of the Millennium Marathon, also lauded the sponsors and participants for ensuring another successful edition.