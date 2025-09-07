ModernGhana logo
Bukom Boxing Arena to host Ghana–Nigeria MMA showdown on September 19

By Sammy Heywood Okine
SUN, 07 SEP 2025

The Bukom Boxing Arena will come alive on Friday, September 19, when Global Warrior Champions stages an international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bill headlined by Ghana’s Emmanuel Lamptey and Nigeria’s Ben Bazi in a middleweight contest.

The undercard features a thrilling line-up, including Richard Asiedu (Ghana) versus Felix Okoria (Nigeria), Kone Memon (Ivory Coast) against Affognon John Kennedy, William Adom Nortey (Ghana) versus Sadiq Mohammed (Nigeria), Selorm Darko (Ghana) against Edmund Akator (Ghana), and Mensah Aka Prince (Ivory Coast) versus Adim Chukwuebuka (Nigeria).

Speaking at a press conference held at the Decathlon Sports Shop inside the Accra Mall, Jeff Taylor, CEO of Global Warrior Champions and President of the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association, acknowledged the challenges of promoting the sport across Africa but remained optimistic.

“It hasn’t been easy moving around Africa to promote MMA and engage athletes, but we are not giving up. I appreciate the support from the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC),” Taylor said.

He stressed that MMA is safer than many people perceive, with safety at the heart of their programmes. “The vision is to grow and develop MMA in Africa. We’ve been to Congo, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and other countries to promote the sport,” he added.

Taylor also revealed that hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone will once again entertain fans on fight night.

Kwabena Asamoah, popularly known as Kwab Asamoah of Tribal Sportswear and Vice President of MMA in Ghana, assured sports enthusiasts of an “explosive night” featuring a mix of boxing, karate, judo, jujutsu, taekwondo and other combat styles under the MMA banner.

Thompson Agbodo, a representative of Decathlon Sports Shop, expressed his outfit’s excitement to be associated with the event and promised fans a memorable evening.

Fighter William Adom Nortey also weighed in, noting that MMA is often misunderstood. “Boxing and other sports are even more dangerous than MMA. I urge more young people to get involved—it is rewarding and can make you famous,” he said.

Tickets for the event are priced at GHC 50 for Popular Stand, GHC 150 for VIP, and GHC 250 for Ringside. Fans can purchase tickets via the shortcode 36588*1000# on all mobile networks.

