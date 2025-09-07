ModernGhana logo
Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe set for ring return against Derrick Quaye

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Former IBO lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe, popularly known as Game Boy, is set to make a return to the Ghanaian boxing ring in a showdown with Bukom’s rising star Derrick Quaye, nicknamed Show Love.

Negotiations for the highly anticipated bout are at an advanced stage, though it will not feature under the Ayitey Powers Promotions banner.

Tagoe (33-2, 15 KOs) has reportedly apologised to promoter Ayitey Powers, stressing the need for proper preparation ahead of his clash with Quaye (8-0-1), who has quickly gained a reputation as a major crowd puller.

The experienced lightweight has called for a capable and professional promotional outfit to stage the contest, emphasising that Quaye must be allowed to compete at his most natural and comfortable weight.

Tagoe remains a fan favourite thanks to his slick skills and ring craft, while Quaye has built his name as a relentless power puncher with a bulldozing style reminiscent of Mike Tyson.

The matchup is already being billed as a clash of styles — the seasoned technician versus the fearless brawler — promising an electrifying night for boxing fans.

For Tagoe, the fight represents more than just a comeback. He has described it as both a warm-up test and an opportunity to give the unbeaten Quaye a stern boxing lesson.

