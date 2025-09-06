ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I know what you are capable of - Sports Minister backs Black Stars ahead of Mali clash

SAT, 06 SEP 2025

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has backed the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Mali.

Ghana will host the Eagles on Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Matchday 8 games of the qualifiers. Kick off is scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

Ahead of the game, the sector minister visited the team's camp on Saturday and offered the team his support.

Interacting with the players, Mr Adams reminded the players of their unique talents, global exposure, and the hopes of millions of Ghanaians, while expressing confidence in their ability to deliver.

“I know what you’re capable of. There’s no better team than you. You have the talent, the passion, and the opportunity to turn this around,” Hon. Adams told the squad.

Responding to the Minister, the players and technical staff pledged to respond decisively on Monday.

After dropping two points against Chad on Thursday, the Black Stars must win against Mali to strengthen their stand in qualifying for the Mundial, which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana sit at the top of Group I with 16 points after seven matches.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

