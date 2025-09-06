2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria grind past Rwanda to close gap on Benin and South Africa

Tolu Arokodare came off the bench to score within five minutes and keep Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying push alive with a narrow win over Rwanda on Saturday.

The victory moves the Super Eagles to 10 points from six matches—one game fewer than South Africa (16) and Benin (11)—and tightens a congested battle behind the leaders in Group C. Rwanda slip to eight points.

After an attritional first half in which Nigeria dominated territory but struggled to prise open a compact back line, head coach Eric Chelle made a decisive change at the interval, introducing Arokodare for Frank Onyeka.

The switch added penalty-area presence, and the striker provided the breakthrough on 51 minutes, reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box and steering home from close range.

Rwanda had defended stoutly before the interval—bookings for Ishimwe Nshuti, Fidel Ntwari and Fitina Omborenga reflecting the intensity of their rearguard effort—while Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was cautioned on 25 minutes.

Chances were otherwise scarce, with Nigeria’s clearest openings falling to Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman, who were kept largely at arm’s length.

Chasing the game, Rwanda turned to the bench, replacing Omborenga with Jojea Kwizera just before the hour and later introducing Aimable Biramahire.

Nigeria responded by freshening their attack and then shoring up the closing stages: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaced Lookman, before Bright Osayi-Samuel and William Troost-Ekong came on in the 87th minute to help see out the result.

The Super Eagles managed the final minutes efficiently, limiting Rwanda to long-range efforts and set-plays as they banked a first clean sheet since the June window.

With two fixtures left in the campaign and a game in hand on both South Africa and Benin, Nigeria remain firmly in contention—this hard-earned win ensuring the group’s automatic place and runners-up race will go to the final international window.