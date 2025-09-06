CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko to host Kwara United at Accra Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko have confirmed that their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first-leg tie against Nigeria’s Kwara United will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ghanaian FA Cup holders will host the Nigerians on Saturday, September 21, with kick-off set for 15:00 GMT.

The reverse fixture is scheduled in Nigeria between September 26 and 28.

The switch of venue follows the Confederation of African Football’s decision to withhold accreditation for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, which failed to meet the required standards.

Kotoko have also released ticket prices for the home clash: GHC50 for the Popular Stand, GHC70 for the Centre Line, GHC100 for the Lower VIP, and GHC150 for the Upper VIP.

Should the Porcupine Warriors progress, they will face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the second preliminary round. Wydad, one of the continent’s most successful clubs, will enter the competition at that stage, with matches scheduled between October 17–19 and October 24–26.