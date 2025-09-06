2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Sports Minister Kofi Adams visits Black Stars camp ahead of Mali clash

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has paid a visit to the Black Stars camp as Ghana prepare for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali.

The Black Stars will host the Eagles on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium in their Matchday 8 fixture.

The minister’s visit, coming just days after the team’s 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena, was aimed at lifting morale and reaffirming government’s support for the squad ahead of the decisive encounter.

Despite the setback in Chad, Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points from seven matches — three points ahead of Madagascar and four clear of Mali.

The squad has also received a boost with the arrivals of Joseph Paintsil and Alexander Djiku, while Kwasi Sibo has earned a late call-up to strengthen Otto Addo’s side.

With four African titles to their name, the Black Stars must secure victory on Monday to consolidate their qualification hopes for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.