2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo is not a good coach, says ex-NSA board chairman Seth Panwum after Black Stars in Chad

Former National Sports Authority (NSA) Board Chairman, Seth Panwum, has launched a sharp critique of Black Stars coach Otto Addo following Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad in N'Djamena during Matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew had given the Black Stars an early lead, but Celestine Ecau’s late strike in the 88th minute denied Ghana all three points.

In an interview, Panwum questioned Addo’s suitability to lead the national team.

“He’s not good himself. Otto himself isn’t a good coach; we had no business keeping him,” Panwum told Akoma FM.

The former NSA chief also accused Addo of lacking passion for the nation and urged him to step down.

“He doesn’t love Ghana; he should admit he has failed us and resign. Ghanaian fans won’t forgive him if he messes with these World Cup qualifiers,” he added.

Despite the draw, the Black Stars remain top of Group I with 16 points. They aim to bounce back when they host Mali in Matchday 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 GMT.