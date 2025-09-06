Hearts of Oak: Didi Dramani plays down hype after Democracy Cup win

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has cautioned against overblown expectations despite his side’s latest pre-season success, stressing that the team is still in transition ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians edged city rivals Accra Great Olympics 1-0 at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday to lift the 2025 Democracy Cup, with Kwesi Asmah’s 70th-minute strike proving decisive.

The goal not only secured the trophy but also earned Asmah the Man of the Match accolade.

The victory marked Hearts’ second pre-season silverware, but Dramani was quick to temper the celebrations, reminding supporters that the squad remains a “work in progress.”

“It’s still early days. We are prepared for the league, but there’s a lot more improvement needed,” Dramani told the media after the game.

“This is a developmental team, and there are still areas we must strengthen to become more formidable.”

Hearts will now shift focus to their league opener against newly promoted Hohoe United on Friday, September 12, as Dramani seeks to build consistency while keeping ambitions in check.