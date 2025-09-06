ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 06 Sep 2025 Football News

Hearts of Oak: Didi Dramani plays down hype after Democracy Cup win

Hearts of Oak: Didi Dramani plays down hype after Democracy Cup win

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has cautioned against overblown expectations despite his side’s latest pre-season success, stressing that the team is still in transition ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians edged city rivals Accra Great Olympics 1-0 at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday to lift the 2025 Democracy Cup, with Kwesi Asmah’s 70th-minute strike proving decisive.

The goal not only secured the trophy but also earned Asmah the Man of the Match accolade.

The victory marked Hearts’ second pre-season silverware, but Dramani was quick to temper the celebrations, reminding supporters that the squad remains a “work in progress.”

“It’s still early days. We are prepared for the league, but there’s a lot more improvement needed,” Dramani told the media after the game.

“This is a developmental team, and there are still areas we must strengthen to become more formidable.”

Hearts will now shift focus to their league opener against newly promoted Hohoe United on Friday, September 12, as Dramani seeks to build consistency while keeping ambitions in check.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 hours ago

President Mahama receives 2020 and 2024 election violence report President Mahama receives 2020 and 2024 election violence report

14 hours ago

Kofi Akpaloo, leader and presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana Kofi Akpaloo under investigation for fraud, money laundering, other financial cr...

14 hours ago

Ghana Federation of Labour Secretary General, Mr Abraham Koomson GFL warns against Cedi speculation

14 hours ago

The gutted house and the mother and daughter displaying their injuries Kumasi: Fire injures mother and daughter at Esereso

14 hours ago

Ghana cedi now world’s worst-performing currency Ghana cedi now world’s worst-performing currency

15 hours ago

Godwin Tameklo It is hypocritical for Sophia Akufo to concede that misconduct occurred in CJ To...

15 hours ago

Kasoa Court jails teacher, two students for WASSCE malpractice Kasoa Court jails teacher, two students for WASSCE malpractice

15 hours ago

Reverend Eastwood Anaba Let’s value human beings for answered prayers – Reverend Eastwood Anaba 

15 hours ago

Fijai residents in shock as man abducted in suspected robbery Fijai residents in shock as man abducted in suspected robbery

17 hours ago

Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Minister Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Min...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line