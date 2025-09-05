2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Elisha Owusu suspended for Mali clash on Monday

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu will sit out the Black Stars’ crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Mali on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Auxerre man picked up a yellow card in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena, his second caution of the campaign, triggering an automatic one-match suspension.

His absence, however, coincides with the anticipated return of Thomas Partey.

The Arsenal midfielder was left out of the squad for the Chad fixture, though coach Otto Addo has not disclosed the reason. Partey is now expected to feature when Ghana face Mali.

Meanwhile, Addo has strengthened his options by handing a late call-up to Real Oviedo’s Kwasi Sibo.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who played a pivotal role in helping Oviedo secure promotion to La Liga, is set to join the Black Stars camp ahead of Monday’s showdown.

Ghana currently lead Group I with 16 points from seven matches, three clear of second-placed Madagascar.

Mali and Comoros are level on 12 points, while the Central African Republic follow with five. Chad remain bottom with a single point.

The Black Stars’ clash with Mali kicks off at 19:00 GMT.