Emotional Messi scores twice in final match in Argentina

An emotional Lionel Messi scored twice for Argentina in what is expected to be his final competitive match on home soil, saying the moment was something he had "dreamed of".

Lautaro Martinez also scored as the hosts beat Venezuela 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires.

Messi, 38, was joined by his three sons and received a standing ovation from a crowd of 80,000 in moving scenes before the match.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner captained Argentina to their third World Cup triumph in 2022 and has scored a record 114 goals in 194 games for his country.

"There are so many emotions. I've experienced so many things on this field," said Messi.

"It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. I'm very happy. Being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.

"For many years I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here too, in my country with my people. For many years a lot of things were said but, well, I'll stay with all the good."

Captain Messi broke the deadlock at Estadio Monumental when he latched on to a pass from Julian Alvarez before firing into the top corner.

Argentina, who top the South American qualifying group and have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, doubled their lead through Martinez's diving header before Messi scored again shortly after.

Messi, Argentina's most-capped player, said he has not decided if he will play at the World Cup.

"I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good," he said.

"We'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup.

"I'll finish the season then I'll have pre-season, and there will be six months left. So we'll see how I feel."

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Messi was joined by his sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro before kick-off

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Messi was cheered by more than 80,000 fans