2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Drawing with Chad is disappointing, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has voiced his disappointment after the Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Chad in Thursday’s Matchday 7 fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno.

Jordan Ayew had put Ghana ahead early in the game, but Chad’s Ecua Celestin struck in the dying minutes to snatch a late equalizer, denying the visitors all three points.

“We had a lot of chances, we could have killed the game before, or we must have killed the game before, but we didn't do it,” Otto said at the post-match conference.

“They had one big chance, I think there were some wide shots from Chad, but other than that, there was no big chance, just one deflection in the goal.

"So yeah, it’s really, really disappointing for us. I want to congratulate Chad for getting the point, for sure," he added.

Despite the setback in N’Djamena, Ghana remain atop Group I with 16 points.

The Black Stars will turn their attention to a crucial Group I clash against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 GMT.