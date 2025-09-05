ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Drawing with Chad is disappointing, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Drawing with Chad is disappointing, says Ghana coach Otto Addo
FRI, 05 SEP 2025

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has voiced his disappointment after the Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Chad in Thursday’s Matchday 7 fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno.

Jordan Ayew had put Ghana ahead early in the game, but Chad’s Ecua Celestin struck in the dying minutes to snatch a late equalizer, denying the visitors all three points.

“We had a lot of chances, we could have killed the game before, or we must have killed the game before, but we didn't do it,” Otto said at the post-match conference.

“They had one big chance, I think there were some wide shots from Chad, but other than that, there was no big chance, just one deflection in the goal.

"So yeah, it’s really, really disappointing for us. I want to congratulate Chad for getting the point, for sure," he added.

Despite the setback in N’Djamena, Ghana remain atop Group I with 16 points.

The Black Stars will turn their attention to a crucial Group I clash against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye Akwatia by-election results not surprising; Ghanaians yet to forgive NPP’s ‘sins...

14 hours ago

Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Owusu Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Ow...

18 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini We’ll ensure NPP does not have access to the national economy again — Hamza Suhu...

18 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini CJ Torkonoo’s removal is a huge blessing to Ghana — Hamza Suhuyini

18 hours ago

Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah

18 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Ghana will no longer spend $15 million annually to rent properties for foreign m...

18 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Cedi’s current depreciation shows earlier appreciation was indeed artificial — M...

18 hours ago

Former Mayor of Kumasi and newly appointed Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China, Kojo Bonsu(left) and President John Dramani Mahama I will serve as Ghana’s Ambassador to China with humility and passion — Kojo Bon...

18 hours ago

Veteran journalist and politician Elizabeth Ohene They who kill judges, have added removal of a CJ to their profile — Elizabeth Oh...

18 hours ago

Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line