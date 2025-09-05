2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Wisdom Kobla Mensah Woyome slams Black Stars sluggish display after draw at Chad

Former Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Wisdom Kobla Mensah Woyome, has called on the Black Stars to lift their performance levels ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Mali.

His remarks come in the wake of Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad on Thursday in Matchday 7 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in N’Djamena.

Speaking to Citi Sports after the game, Woyome expressed disappointment with the team’s display.

"Normally, if you know my style. However, I wasn’t happy. It was as if our team was so slow and they were always delaying the ball, and they were always playing the ball within their own half.

"They were not pushing forward. And those are some of the observations."

He drew comparisons with Ghana’s earlier encounter against Chad in Accra, highlighting a stark difference in intensity.

"If you juxtapose what I saw today with what we saw earlier, the first game against them in Accra, I mean, you see how very active our players played, and that resulted in the margins we saw earlier.

"And so this one, I mean, there’s a lot of sort of sluggishness or some laid-back attitude. I don’t know. So I’m sure Otto and his team should probably look at it. I don’t know. The report, if it’s available, we’ll be happy to look at it.

"I mean, what actually accounted for what we saw? I mean, if this is the way we are going to go into the Malians game on Monday, I don’t know," he added.

The Black Stars now turn their focus to a crucial Group I fixture against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT.

Despite the setback in N’Djamena, Ghana remain top of the group with 16 points.