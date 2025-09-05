KGL Millennium Half Marathon set for September 6 in Accra

The KGL Millennium Half Marathon, now certified by World Athletics as an international running event in West Africa, is scheduled for Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The race will begin at the Accra Sports Stadium Shell Filling Station and finish at the iconic Black Star Square in Osu. Organizers have announced attractive cash prizes, with both the men’s and women’s winners set to receive GHC 75,000 each.

This year marks the 10th edition of the marathon, and former President John Mahama—who attended the maiden race—is expected to grace the occasion, making the celebration a memorable one.

Race Manager and Communications Director, Ernest Buamah, expressed gratitude to sponsors and partners, including the KGL Foundation, Twellium Ghana Ltd, Qualiplast, Fidelity Bank, Interplast, Garmin, Star Oil, and DNL, as well as institutional supporters such as the National Sports Authority, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Government of Ghana.

Co-founder and Race Director, Mrs. Cathy Morton, encouraged young people to take part in the event, stressing the health benefits of running and the importance of building a culture of fitness. She also highlighted that proceeds from the marathon would support charitable causes.