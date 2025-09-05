ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 05 Sep 2025 Athletics

KGL Millennium Half Marathon set for September 6 in Accra

By Sammy Heywood Okine
KGL Millennium Half Marathon set for September 6 in Accra

The KGL Millennium Half Marathon, now certified by World Athletics as an international running event in West Africa, is scheduled for Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The race will begin at the Accra Sports Stadium Shell Filling Station and finish at the iconic Black Star Square in Osu. Organizers have announced attractive cash prizes, with both the men’s and women’s winners set to receive GHC 75,000 each.

This year marks the 10th edition of the marathon, and former President John Mahama—who attended the maiden race—is expected to grace the occasion, making the celebration a memorable one.

Race Manager and Communications Director, Ernest Buamah, expressed gratitude to sponsors and partners, including the KGL Foundation, Twellium Ghana Ltd, Qualiplast, Fidelity Bank, Interplast, Garmin, Star Oil, and DNL, as well as institutional supporters such as the National Sports Authority, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Government of Ghana.

Co-founder and Race Director, Mrs. Cathy Morton, encouraged young people to take part in the event, stressing the health benefits of running and the importance of building a culture of fitness. She also highlighted that proceeds from the marathon would support charitable causes.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

13 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye Akwatia by-election results not surprising; Ghanaians yet to forgive NPP’s ‘sins...

13 hours ago

Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Owusu Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Ow...

17 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini We’ll ensure NPP does not have access to the national economy again — Hamza Suhu...

17 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini CJ Torkonoo’s removal is a huge blessing to Ghana — Hamza Suhuyini

17 hours ago

Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah

17 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Ghana will no longer spend $15 million annually to rent properties for foreign m...

17 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Cedi’s current depreciation shows earlier appreciation was indeed artificial — M...

17 hours ago

Former Mayor of Kumasi and newly appointed Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China, Kojo Bonsu(left) and President John Dramani Mahama I will serve as Ghana’s Ambassador to China with humility and passion — Kojo Bon...

17 hours ago

Veteran journalist and politician Elizabeth Ohene They who kill judges, have added removal of a CJ to their profile — Elizabeth Oh...

17 hours ago

Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line