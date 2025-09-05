ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Kojo Yankah criticizes Sports Minister for Black Stars’ draw with Chad

Former Western Regional Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah, has blamed Sports Minister Kofi Adams for Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars, who played at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N'Djamena on Thursday, looked set for victory after Jordan Ayew’s 17th-minute opener.

However, a late strike from Celestine Ecau in the 88th minute rescued a point for the hosts.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Yankah argued that the minister’s decision to publicly disclose the team’s budget ahead of the match created unnecessary distractions for the players.

"Kofi Adams, who is the Sports Minister, must be blamed for this result," Mr Yankah said.

"You don't come out to disclose a budget a day or two before the team plays a crucial game."

Yankah, who openly declared his affiliation with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stressed that his criticism was not politically motivated but based on principle.

"I am wondering if he even consulted the Management Committee or even the players before reading the budget. I knew there would be trouble when he decided to do that, and here we are now.

"I am not ashamed to say I am affiliated with the NDC, but what Kofi Adams did was wrong and must not be entertained. Nii Lante Vanderpuye did the same thing, and everything did not end well. And Kofi Adams is also doing the same thing," he added.

Despite the setback, Ghana remains top of Group I with 16 points. Otto Addo’s side will now turn their attention to a crucial home clash against Mali on Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

