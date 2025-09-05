US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka and her ‘teddy bear’ coach inspiring run ahead of Amanda Anisimova semi-final

Naomi Osaka had little to discuss as she faced the media at Wimbledon. Anger had given way to apathy.

The four-time major champion felt she had "nothing positive to say" after a discouraging third-round exit.

Now, less than two months later, the smile has returned to Osaka's face.

The 27-year-old former world number one seems to have rediscovered her mojo and will face Amanda Anisimova in the US Open semi-finals on Thursday.

"Some of her tennis has been reminiscent of when she won her two titles here," said former British number one Annabel Croft, who analysed Osaka's impressive fourth-round win over third seed Coco Gauff for BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Her game is all about amazingly clean ball-striking, taking control of the baseline, opening up the court, building up the point and hitting a winner.

"When she is confident, she is someone who makes the game look so easy and effortless."

Japan's Osaka did not play for 14 months around the birth of daughter Shai in July 2023, and her road back to the top of the game she once dominated has been gradual.

After lacking positivity at Wimbledon and questioning her direction, she is now preparing for a Grand Slam semi-final.

So what's changed over the past couple of months?

Image caption: Osaka has tagged a different Labubu doll - the Chinese furry dolls which have become a global sensation - on her bag during each of her four US Open matches

Deciding to switch her coach has been the most notable factor.

Shortly after Wimbledon she parted ways with Patrick Mouratoglou - the Frenchman who worked with 23-time major champion Serena Williams - and hired Polish coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

Wiktorowski is best known for guiding compatriot Iga Swiatek to four Grand Slam titles in a three-year stint, which ended in October.

On Wiktorowski's approach, Osaka said: "He seemed like such a tough guy to me but actually, when he smiles, he really is like a teddy bear.

"When we talk after matches, he's not harsh at all. He's, like, always very proud and encouraging.

"I feel like it kind of creates a safe space for me to be able to express myself and my tennis."

The impact was instant.

Looking more at ease, Osaka's renowned ball-striking returned, and rediscovering her confidence led to the Montreal final in her first tournament with Wiktorowski.

Beating a string of top-25 opponents bolstered her belief, particularly a lion-hearted win over Russia's Liudmila Samsonova and commanding victory over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Image caption: Osaka made a call to Wiktorowski shortly after she lost to Britain's Emma Raducanu at the Washington Open

"Against Samsonova, I didn't give up until the very last point. I think from that moment on I just tried to be the biggest fighter that I can be," Osaka said.

"I felt really good when I played Svitolina. I think the match made things clear that I can rally a lot with everybody."

Osaka lost to Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in the final, then drew criticism for seemingly being ungracious in defeat, but has carried the momentum into the US Open.

"What I want to take away from this tournament is just smiling and having fun," said Osaka.

"I know in my first round I was too nervous to smile and in my second-round match I was just really not smiley at all.

"Going into the [Gauff] match, I just wanted to be grateful. I have the most fun when I play against the best players."

Osaka has benefitted from a largely more restrained approach, wisely picking her moments to use her baseline power effectively, while trying to draw mistakes from her opponents.

"Osaka is a very rhythmical player - not much creativity, but beautiful timing and effortless power," said Croft.

"She has a big serve which opens up the court as well. So far she has looked dangerous for anyone to take on."

Osaka's recent Grand Slam record

(Since returning from maternity leave in 2024)