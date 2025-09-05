Bryan Mbeumo helps Cameroon stay in hunt for World Cup spot

Bryan Mbeumo helped Cameroon remain a point behind leaders Cape Verde in their qualifying group for the 2026 Fifa World Cup as the Indomitable Lions saw off lowly Eswatini 3-0 at home.

The Manchester United forward had a hand in the sixth-minute opener in Yaounde as his ball into the box took a big deflection off the head of Gift Gamedze before looping over the goalkeeper.

Mbeumo then crossed for Georges-Kevin Nkoudou to double the lead in the 25th minute with a close-range header, and three minutes later Arthur Avom fired in to make it 3-0.

Andre Onana was largely a bystander in goal for Cameroon, although the Manchester United man fumbled one long-range effort in the first half before gathering at the second attempt.

Cameroon stay within touching distance of Group D leaders Cape Verde, who registered a 2-0 away win against Mauritius earlier in the day.

For Cape Verde's opener, Mauritius' Dorian Chiotti fumbled Jovane Cabral's shot over the line in the 22nd minute and centre-back Diney doubled the lead for the Blue Sharks with a free header with 20 minutes remaining in St Pierre.

With three rounds of games remaining, Cape Verde face a defining game in their bid to reach the World Cup finals for the first time when the islanders host Cameroon in Praia on Tuesday (16:00 GMT).

Only the nine group winners are assured of a place in the finals hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States next year, but the four best second-place African sides will have another chance to pick up a ticket via play-offs and an intercontinental qualifier.

Libya are third in Group D, five points behind the Cape Verdeans, after Ezoo El Mariamy's volley early in the second half was enough to secure all three points against Angola in Luanda.

Wins for Algeria and Tunisia

Image source: Reuters

Image caption: Tunisia are unbeaten and are yet to concede a goal in seven outings in Group H

Elsewhere among 10 games in African qualifying on Thursday, Algeria and Tunisia extended their leads in their respective groups with victories.

Tunisia eased to a 3-0 triumph over Liberia in Rades and are now seven points clear of Namibia in Group H having played a game more than their closest challengers.

Hazem Mastouri capitalised on a defensive mistake to give the Carthage Eagles an early lead, Ferjani Sassi headed in Hannibal Mejbri's free-kick to make it 2-0 midway through the second half, and Elias Saad rounded off the scoring with a sumptuous free-kick in injury time.

Equatorial Guinea are nine points behind the North Africans after coming from 2-0 down to beat Sao Tome e Principe 3-2.

The National Thunder could yet see that gap cut if they are successful in an appeal against the decision by world governing body Fifa to impose two forfeits for fielding an ineligible player.

Algeria are six points ahead of Mozambique in Group G after substitute Baghdad Bounedjah scored twice in a 3-1 win over Botswana.

Mohamed Amoura headed the Desert Foxes ahead but Botswana hit back through Tebogo Kopelang just before the break in Tizi Ouzou.

Bounedjah tapped in Amoura's low cross to restore Algeria's lead in the 71st minute and then made the game safe with a composed finish in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

African qualifying continues on Friday with Egypt and Morocco in action among 14 fixtures across the continent.