2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Kwasi Sibo earns late Black Stars call-up ahead of Mali clash

THU, 04 SEP 2025

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo has been handed a late call-up to the Ghana national team ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

His inclusion comes as head coach Otto Addo seeks to strengthen his midfield options following the Black Stars’ 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form for Oviedo, playing a key role in the club’s promotion to La Liga last season.

He has maintained that momentum in Spain’s top flight, featuring in all three of Oviedo’s league matches this campaign and holding his own against elite opposition.

Sibo’s ball-winning qualities and tactical awareness are expected to give Ghana an extra edge in a fixture that could prove decisive in the qualification race.

Despite dropping points against Chad, Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points and will be eager to return to winning ways when they face Mali in Accra.

