Black Starlets housed in Group A for WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship

By GFA Communications
THU, 04 SEP 2025

The Black Starlets have been drawn into Group A of the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship, which will serve as the qualifying tournament for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The official draw took place on Thursday morning in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, where seven countries were placed into two groups.

Group A will feature four nations - Ghana, Ivory Coast, Niger, and Togo - while Group B will have three countries battling for qualification.

94202561733-osjvm0x442-whatsapp-image-2025-09-04-at-121041-pm-819x1024.jpeg

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on September 20, 2025, in Yamoussoukro, and will run until October 3, 2025.

The Black Starlets will begin preparations in earnest to ensure a strong campaign as they aim to qualify for the U-17 AFCON and continue Ghana’s proud tradition in youth football.

