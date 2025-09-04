Permutations: What Black Stars need to qualify for 2026 World Cup after 1-1 draw with Chad

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a 1-1 draw by Chad in their Matchday 7 clash of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew gave Ghana the lead in the first half, but Celestine Ecua struck late, cancelling the advantage just two minutes from full time.

The result leaves the four-time African champions atop Group I with 16 points, with three games remaining in the qualifying campaign.

Ghana will return to action on Monday when they host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT.

The Black Stars will then conclude their qualifiers in October against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Following the draw with Chad, attention now turns to the qualification permutations for Ghana as they aim to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.