2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo names unfamiliar starting XI for Black Stars’ clash with Chad

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has named a largely unfamiliar starting lineup for Ghana’s Matchday 7 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chad.

The game, set for this afternoon at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, sees Addo stick with his favored 4-2-3-1 formation, signaling an aggressive approach from the outset.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare continues between the posts, while the defensive line features Caleb Yirenkyi, Gideon Mensah, Jonas Adjetey, and Jerome Opoku.

In midfield, Salis Abdul Samed assumes the defensive anchor role, with Elisha Owusu tasked with box-to-box responsibilities. Mohammed Kudus will operate just behind the lone striker, providing creative support.

Upfront, Jordan Ayew is set to spearhead the attack, supported by Antoine Semenyo on the right and Inaki Williams on the left.

Ghana enter the match atop Group I with 15 points from six games, while Chad occupy the bottom spot without a single point.

Starting XI: