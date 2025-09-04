ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo names unfamiliar starting XI for Black Stars’ clash with Chad

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo names unfamiliar starting XI for Black Stars’ clash with Chad
THU, 04 SEP 2025

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has named a largely unfamiliar starting lineup for Ghana’s Matchday 7 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chad.

The game, set for this afternoon at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, sees Addo stick with his favored 4-2-3-1 formation, signaling an aggressive approach from the outset.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare continues between the posts, while the defensive line features Caleb Yirenkyi, Gideon Mensah, Jonas Adjetey, and Jerome Opoku.

In midfield, Salis Abdul Samed assumes the defensive anchor role, with Elisha Owusu tasked with box-to-box responsibilities. Mohammed Kudus will operate just behind the lone striker, providing creative support.

Upfront, Jordan Ayew is set to spearhead the attack, supported by Antoine Semenyo on the right and Inaki Williams on the left.

Ghana enter the match atop Group I with 15 points from six games, while Chad occupy the bottom spot without a single point.

Starting XI:

  • Benjamin Asare
  • Caleb Yirenkye
  • Jonas Adjetey
  • Jordan Ayew
  • Antoine Semenyo
  • Gideon Mensah
  • Elisha Owusu
  • Jerome Opoku
  • Inaki Williams
  • Mohammed Kudus
  • Abdul Salis Samed

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

September 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per $1 on forex market, GHS11.91 on interbank September 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per $1 on forex market, GHS11.91 on interban...

4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah Akwatia by-election came at the wrong time for NPP — Fuseini Issah

4 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu 'Hypocrite' NPP has no moral rights to call for Azorka’s arrest — Sukparu

4 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande NDC will not abstain from any by-election because we have more seats — Gbande

4 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande NDC has demonstrated that by-elections can be held peacefully — Gbande

4 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Engineer, Michael Kosi Dedey Politicians care more about elections than galamsey fight — Policy Analyst

19 hours ago

GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta ​​​​​​​GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta

19 hours ago

Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school

19 hours ago

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi Money politics a threat to Ghana’s democracy – Michael Okyere Baafi

20 hours ago

Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line