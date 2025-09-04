Hearts of Oak: Mas-Ud Didi Dramani hails Benjamin Asare’s Black Stars call-up as boost for club

Hearts of Oak coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani beleives Benjamin Asare's inclusion in Black Stars set up is a plus for the club.

Asare earned a maiden call-up to the senior national team ahead of the Matchday 5 and 6 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

He went on to keep the post and kept a clean sheet in both games.

Speaking ahead of Hearts of Oak’s game against city rivals Great Olympics in this year’s Democracy Cup, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 5, at the University of Ghana Stadium, Didi Dramani said, “We prepared Benjamin [Asare] to the best that we can to have that production to the national team and that’s a big plus for the club."

Meanwhile, Asare has been named in Black Stars squad for the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the qualifiers against Chad and Mali.