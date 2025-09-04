ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak: Mas-Ud Didi Dramani hails Benjamin Asare’s Black Stars call-up as boost for club

Football News Hearts of Oak: Mas-Ud Didi Dramani hails Benjamin Asare’s Black Stars call-up as boost for club
THU, 04 SEP 2025

Hearts of Oak coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani beleives Benjamin Asare's inclusion in Black Stars set up is a plus for the club.

Asare earned a maiden call-up to the senior national team ahead of the Matchday 5 and 6 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

He went on to keep the post and kept a clean sheet in both games.

Speaking ahead of Hearts of Oak’s game against city rivals Great Olympics in this year’s Democracy Cup, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 5, at the University of Ghana Stadium, Didi Dramani said, “We prepared Benjamin [Asare] to the best that we can to have that production to the national team and that’s a big plus for the club."

Meanwhile, Asare has been named in Black Stars squad for the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

September 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per $1 on forex market, GHS11.91 on interbank September 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per $1 on forex market, GHS11.91 on interban...

3 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah Akwatia by-election came at the wrong time for NPP — Fuseini Issah

3 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu 'Hypocrite' NPP has no moral rights to call for Azorka’s arrest — Sukparu

3 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande NDC will not abstain from any by-election because we have more seats — Gbande

3 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande NDC has demonstrated that by-elections can be held peacefully — Gbande

3 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Engineer, Michael Kosi Dedey Politicians care more about elections than galamsey fight — Policy Analyst

18 hours ago

GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta ​​​​​​​GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta

18 hours ago

Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school

18 hours ago

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi Money politics a threat to Ghana’s democracy – Michael Okyere Baafi

19 hours ago

Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line