GFA Club Licensing boss raises alarm over fake coaching certificates in Ghana football

Chairman of the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Club Licensing Committee, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, has revealed that some coaches in the Ghana Premier League and Division One League are operating with falsified CAF coaching certificates.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Dr. Baah Nuakoh disclosed that the GFA’s Technical Directorate had detected a worrying trend of doctored licenses being used to secure jobs within local clubs.

"‘We were informed by the technical directorate of the GFA that there are a lot of fake CAF certificates in circulation. People are doctoring CAF licenses and getting employment," he said.

He questioned whether clubs were conducting the necessary background checks before employing such coaches, stressing that only club officials could upload certificates into the licensing system.

"So the question is, do the employers know? Because it is only the employers who put these certificates into the system. The person does not have access to the application system, so it will be an official of the club."

Dr. Baah Nuakoh also cautioned against the misuse of certificates of participation, noting that some individuals were presenting them as professional licenses.

"Some of them are holding certificates of participation in licensing courses, (but) does not mean that they have a license. So you might have attended a licensing course, but maybe you did not pass, so you have a certificate of participation but maybe you do not have a license (to coach)."

He added that the practice is widespread, affecting both the Premier League and the Division One League.

"We are seeing a lot of that from the Premier League to the Division One League."